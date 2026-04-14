Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Family Considering Going to Zanzibar for Death Answers

Ashlee Jenae's family is seeking answers after her tragic death in Tanzania, and it sounds like they will go to great lengths to figure out what happened to her ... including a possible trip to Africa for a face-to-face with officials.

The late influencer's mother, Yolanda, tells TMZ ... Ashlee’s father, Harry, went to Washington, D.C. today to meet with the U.S. Embassy and State Department.

We're told Harry wanted to go in person to see if the family could help get answers from authorities in Zanzibar, where Ashlee was traveling with her fiancé, Joe McCann, when she died.

Ashlee's mother says, so far, communication with Zanzibar officials has been lacking ... the family hasn't spoken to authorities on the Tanzanian island and has only been in touch with the hotel where Ashlee was found unconscious in her room.

As such, the family feels they need help ... they want the federal government involved and they're turning to Capitol Hill for assistance.

What's more, Ashlee's family says they're considering flying out to Zanzibar to meet directly with officials there ... Ashlee's remains are still in Zanzibar, and her death is under investigation.

There's been no official ruling on a cause of death ... local reports suggest police are looking into the possibility of suicide, but her family isn't convinced.

We're also told the family is speaking with attorneys to figure out what they can do legally in Zanzibar.

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