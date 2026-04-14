Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Family Says Fiancé Is Keeping Silent After Her Death

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Ashlee Jenae's family tells us they've heard next to nothing from her fiancé Joe McCann since her tragic death in Tanzania earlier this month ... and they're looking to get their hands on surveillance video from the hotel where she was found unconscious.

Ashlee's parents -- Harry and Yolanda, and their respective partners -- sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff and told us about their communications with Joe, or lack thereof, in the wake of Ashlee's death.

The family says Joe only reached out to them once ... 11 hours after she was taken to a hospital ... and her father says that's really strange. He says Joe assured them everything was fine, but Ashlee was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Other than that, we're told Joe has remained radio silent.

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Ashlee and Joe were staying at a luxury resort in Tanzania, celebrating her 31st birthday ... and they got engaged days before she died.

Police say Ashlee and Joe were involved in a dispute before her death, and it was so serious that hotel staff stepped in and separated them into different rooms ... and now her family wants to review surveillance footage from the property to put a timeline together.

A local news report indicates police believe Ashlee died by suicide ... but her family tells us she was a beacon of light and gave no indication she would ever harm herself.

There's been no official ruling on a cause of death ... and the family is still searching for answers ... but it sounds like they won't be getting any from Joe.

To watch the full interview ... check it out on YouTube.