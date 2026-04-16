Influencer Ashlee Jenae Death Investigation Ongoing After Autopsy Now Complete

Ashlee Jenae’s family is still searching for answers about her sudden death -- and now they’re one step closer, but stuck in agonizing limbo.

Ashlee’s father, Harry Robinson, tells TMZ he traveled to Washington, D.C. to press the U.S. government for help getting in touch with Tanzanian authorities ... desperate for any update on his daughter’s death.

He says that effort paid off ... officials were able to make contact, and the family was informed an autopsy was completed Tuesday.

But here’s the frustrating part: they still don’t have the results. Harry says the family has only been told the investigation remains ongoing ... and they’re now waiting on the full report to determine what comes next.

Adding to the pain, Tanzanian officials have not yet released Ashlee’s body to her family … leaving them without closure on multiple fronts. Once those results do come in, the family plans to move forward accordingly -- but for now, they’re stuck waiting.

A local Tanzanian outlet obtained records from a facility she was reportedly taken to that listed her “immediate cause of death” as cerebral hypoxia due to strangulation and suffocation.

As we reported, Ashlee -- real name Ashly Robinson -- was found unconscious at a resort villa on the island of Zanzibar off the coast of Tanzania and rushed to a hospital, where she died the following day, on April 10.

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Authorities say she had been involved in a dispute with her fiancé, Joe McCann, shortly before she was found -- with hotel staff reportedly stepping in and separating the two into different rooms. That incident remains a key focus of the active investigation.

A local report previously suggested police were exploring the possibility of suicide ... but Ashlee’s family has firmly rejected that, telling TMZ she was a “beacon of light” and showed no signs she would harm herself.

They also say they’ve heard little to nothing from her fiancé since her death -- and are still trying to obtain surveillance footage from the hotel, hoping it will help piece together what really happened in her final hours. The family is considering flying to Tanzania to meet with officials face to face.