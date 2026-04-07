Colorado's Dominiq Ponder Was Over Legal Alcohol Limit in Fatal Crash, Autopsy Says

Dominiq Ponder -- a quarterback at the University of Colorado -- had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was involved in a fatal car crash that took his life last month in Boulder County.

According to the medical examiner's autopsy report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Ponder's blood-alcohol content was recorded at .167 g/100 mL -- the legal limit in Colorado is 0.08.

The medical examiner also listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries the 23-year-old suffered as a result of the crash.

At the time of the accident, police said Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla when he lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail. He then "struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment landing on its wheels and catching on fire."

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation suspected speed as a contributing factor. We also obtained the dispatch audio from the first responders who rushed to the scene after the crash, who were detailing the chaos.

Ponder's mother -- Catrina Hughes -- told USA TODAY that "If anything good can come from this loss, it’s the conversations it can start about responsible decision-making, supporting young adults, and making good choices even in ordinary moments."

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"A big part of his legacy will be to encourage young people to please make responsible choices and to have the courage to step in for their friends when one of them isn’t thinking clearly for themselves. Kids need to know that it’s OK to step in, take keys, call a ride, call a parent, speak up, do anything you can do, one small decision can save a life. Don’t be afraid even if it’s uncomfortable. A difficult conversation is easier than a lifetime of loss.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support the Dominiq Ponder 722 Foundation -- which was "established to honor the life and legacy of Dominiq Ponder -- a determined walk-on quarterback whose journey from number 22 to number 7 reflected his perseverance, leadership, and heart."

Ponder was 23 years old.