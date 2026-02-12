Anthony Joshua Honors Late Friends With Tattoos After Fatal Car Crash

Anthony Joshua is paying permanent tribute to his late friends who tragically lost their lives in the December car crash -- getting their names tattooed on his arm.

The heavyweight boxing champ got the ink done a few weeks ago ... two months after his friends and trainers, Sina Ghami and Kevin "Latif" Ayodele, were killed in a car crash while they were visiting Nigeria. Joshua was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered injuries.

Fullham Tattoo in London revealed on Instagram that AJ's visit was a complete surprise and his first time at the shop.

The passing of AJ's friends devastated the 29-4 boxer, saying in an emotional video that "I'm gonna do what's right by them. I'm gonna do what's right by their family."

The horrific crash took place on December 29 on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State in southwest Nigeria.

The Lexus SUV carrying AJ, Ghami, and Ayodele crashed into a stationary truck on the side of the road. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nigeria said the vehicle was "suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor."