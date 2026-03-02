Colorado Buffaloes Practice After QB Dominiq Ponder Tragically Dies in Car Crash

Play video content Colorado University

Colorado Buffalo players are mourning, but the team decided to go forward with their first spring practice on Monday, just a day after QB Dominiq Ponder tragically died in a car crash in Boulder ... 'cause that's what the signal caller would've wanted.

Deion Sanders' son, Deion Jr., shared video on his Instagram story on Monday, showing the team gathering at the indoor Ford Practice Facility.

Camp commences as the CU Athletics community continues to mourn Ponder, who lost his life early Sunday morning in a car crash.

"He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike," Fernando Lovo, CU Director of Athletics, said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time."

Colorado State Patrol told TMZ Sports that Ponder, 23, crashed his 2023 Tesla Model at 3 AM on Sunday on Baseline Road near Newland Court in Boulder County.

CSP said Ponder was traveling westbound when he lost control on a right-hand curve, sending his vehicle careening off the road.

"The Tesla then struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment landing on its wheels and catching on fire," CSP said.

"The driver was pronounced dead on scene."

The crash is still under investigation, though CSP says they suspect speed as a factor.