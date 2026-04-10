Ex-Cheerleader Laken Snelling Pleads Not Guilty in Dead Baby Case

Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Her Newborn's Death

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Laken Snelling -- the former University of Kentucky cheerleader who was charged in connection with her newborn's death -- entered a not guilty plea when she appeared before the judge Friday morning.

Her attorney told the judge ... "We are entering a not guilty plea." As you know, she has been charged with abusing a corpse, tampering with evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

We've told you all about the case ... Snelling's college roommates allegedly found a deceased infant in Snelling's closet wrapped in a towel inside a black trash bag ... while Snelling was on a trip to McDonald's after giving birth on August 27, 2025.

Cops arrested Snelling August 31 after she allegedly told officers she was the child's mother and admitted to concealing the birth. Snelling later posted a $100K bond and was placed on home incarceration.

An autopsy performed on the infant's body turned up inconclusive, and "extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death," according to the Fayette County Coroner's office.