Cops Request Warrant to Search Through Laken Snelling's Snapchat

Laken Snelling's Snapchat could hold the key to prosecutors securing a conviction in their manslaughter case against her.

Local news station WKYT-TV obtained Snelling's full case file ... and, in it, cops asked a judge to sign off on a warrant for the former University of Kentucky cheerleader's Snapchat account.

When explaining why, cops cited the Snapchat group message the roommates used to communicate ... in which one of the roommates asked about a sound they heard at 4 AM on August 27, 2025 -- and another confirmed they heard it too.

Laken later responded in the chat -- just before 9 AM -- that she passed out and fell, causing the noise. After leaving the house, her roommates told cops they went to her room and found a deceased baby in a bag in the closet.

Cops want to look through Laken's Snapchat to determine if she told anyone about her pregnancy prior to her child being born.

ICYMI ... Laken was indicted on a first-degree manslaughter charge earlier this week after it was determined the infant died of "asphyxia by undetermined means.”