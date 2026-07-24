Tyreek Hill to Mom-In-Law: You’ve Had Enough Time to Recover From Stroke

NFL star Tyreek Hill claims his mother-in-law has had enough time to recover from a stroke … and he wants her to turn over communications with her daughter ASAP amid their ongoing legal war.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyreek is asking a judge to intervene in his legal dispute with his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro's mom, Alesia Vaccaro.

Tyreek claims he asked Alesia to turn over communications with her daughter, call records, and other docs. The court ordered Alesia to turn over the material in early June ... but Tyreek agreed to give her a two-week extension.

Despite the extension, Tyreek claims she has yet to produce the communications and other docs.

According to the docs, Alesia's lawyer told Tyreek's team a couple weeks ago she had a stroke and she would turn over the docs before her August deposition. The NFL star said he was first told about her medical condition on May 27 ... which was more than 8 weeks ago.

Tyreek says his mother-in-law has had more than enough time to recover and collect the docs he wants to review ... and now he's asking the court to order Alesia to turn over everything within a week.