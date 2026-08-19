Tyreek Hill's Ex Wants Answers About Alleged Payments To Woman Who Claimed Abuse

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Hill, claims the NFL star is refusing to answer questions about him allegedly paying a woman who previously accused him of abuse ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Keeta claims Tyreek has failed to answer whether he offered, promised, or paid "any consideration" to Crystal Espinal, his ex and the mother of three of his children.

Keeta claims Tyreek had not spoken to Crystal in over five years before his attorney contacted her one week before her deposition in the divorce, allegedly telling her there "needs to be trust" and that they "needed to bridge the gap."

The docs say Tyreek then flew to Arkansas to see his ex and their three kids for the first time in two years.

Crystal claimed Tyreek pulled her by the hair, threw her around like a rag doll, ripped off her shirt, choked her, and punched her while she was pregnant. Tyreek denied the claims.

In regards to another woman named Sasha Iolani, Keeta claims Sasha messaged her on April 9, 2025, to tell her, "Despite everything you just went through with your altercation. I know how he gets. I was a victim of it for 4 years … stay resilient, you're more powerful than you think."

Keeta said Sasha told her she suffered a miscarriage because of Tyreek.

Keeta also said Tyreek lied under oath that he did not know a woman named Mila Kukarets … and only changed his story after learning Keeta knew Mila had messaged Tyreek.