Nic Cage Look-Alike Matt Strahm Rocks Declaration of Independence Glove

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm's new glove is quite the "National Treasure" ... 'cause the reliever leaned all the way into his Nicolas Cage comparisons by getting a custom Declaration of Independence mitt!!

Folks online have considered Strahmy to be Cage's doppelgänger over the years ... and the 33-year-old certainly doesn't seem to mind it one bit with his latest personalized accessory.

“I stole it, then made a glove out of it,” Matt Strahm said. pic.twitter.com/loq4j4N24i — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 16, 2025 @MattGelb

Of course, Cage's Ben Gates famously steals the important piece of paper in an elaborate heist in the classic Disney movie ... and his line, "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence" has become quite the meme with internet users.

Strahm proudly showed off his special Victus Sports mitt on Wednesday ... and even though he didn't take the mound, he made sure it got plenty of love.

Has anyone ever seen Matt Strahm and Nicolas Cage in the same room before ...? 😂 pic.twitter.com/CPkINsU608 — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2024 @MLB

“I stole it, then made a glove out of it," Strahm told reporters at one point in the day.

If Strahm's name is called on Thursday ... he'll try to help the Phils "steal" a series split against San Francisco.