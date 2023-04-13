Phillies' Matt Strahm Upset Over Extended Beer Sales, Teams Putting Fans At Risk!

Play video content Baseball Isn’t Boring/Audacy

Fans might be happy, but Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm is pissed off at MLB teams for extending beer sales into the 8th inning ... saying it's a decision that's not in their best interest.

Some baseball clubs have elected to forgo their usual 7th-inning cutoff in light of the quicker games this season ... with many serving up booze until the final 6 outs to help increase revenue.

Strahm thinks those teams went in the wrong direction ... saying they should actually stop serving earlier in the game so fans have enough time to get the alcohol out of their system before going behind the wheel.

"The reason we stopped in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?" the pitcher asked on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.

"So now, with a faster-pace game -- and me just being a man of common sense -- if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?"

"Instead, we're going to the eighth, and now you're putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago."

Strahm says he's not surprised by the move, though ... because at the end of the day -- it's all about money.

"My thing is, when you're looking at the safety of your fans, that's probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth."

"But, just using common sense -- we stopped it in the seventh for the safety of fans and people getting home. Like, it just, it makes no sense to me that you're going to allow it to the eighth inning."