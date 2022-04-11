Minor League Baseball Fan Doused In Face With Beer ... After Foul Ball Hits Can

A fan at a minor league baseball game got doused with his own beer ... after a foul ball hit his drink straight into his face -- and the entire, hilarious scene was all captured on camera!

The funny incident went down during Springfield's game against the Northwest Arkansas Nationals on Saturday ... when Cardinals second baseman Chandler Redmond was up to bat against pitcher Anthony Veneziano.

Redmond took a couple pitches -- and then fouled off a ball that somehow ricocheted into a can that was placed near a screen behind home plate.

At least the fan was a good sport about it 😂



In video of the incident, you can see the ball hit the drink so hard -- it splashed beer everywhere, including all over the can's owner's face!!

Thankfully, the guy was a great sport about the impromptu booze shower -- laughing hysterically and then giving two thumbs up to the centerfield camera.

"And that is our first beer victim or beverage victim," one of the announcer's said.