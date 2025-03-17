MLB Teams Unveil Sweet Dishes for Opening Day, S'mores Quesadillas & Sugar Nachos!

MLB Opening Day is going to be a bit sweeter than usual this year ... as several teams are offering up some decadent dishes for the big baseball holiday -- including s'mores quesadillas!!

The Philadelphia Phillies are the ones who will serve up the crispy flour tortilla treat at Citizens Bank Park -- revealing Monday the stomach fodder will have Nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumbles inside of it.

Over at Coors Field in Colorado, the Rockies, too, have some sugar on their OD menu, putting out dessert nachos for their fans. They'll feature cinnamon, berries, caramel and more.

The Royals, meanwhile, unveiled a "Blue Velvet Whoopie Pie" item that'll no doubt satisfy some sweet tooths at Kauffman Stadium.

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

There will, of course, be plenty of savory items for seamheads to enjoy when players and coaches finally take the diamond all over the country next week.

The Astros have a chicken waffle sandwich for sale at Daikin Park ... plus a "Daddy Mac Hot Dog" that's loaded with brisket and macaroni and cheese.

In Pittsburgh, Pirates fans can chow down on a "Polish Cannonball" -- which has egg noodles, kielbasa and a whole lot more.

For those looking for souvenirs from their afternoons at the ballpark, multiple teams are giving their fans chances to take home popcorn bats, cotton candy masks and unique beverage containers.