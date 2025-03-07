Nicolas Cage's Ex Christina Fulton Reacts to Son Weston Cage's Engagement

Weston Cage is officially tying the knot with his girlfriend ... and, while his mom Christina Fulton says she's happy for him, she adds it doesn't change the alleged abuse she suffered at his hands.

The son of Nicolas Cage proposed to Jenifer Alexa Canter ... and, he tells TMZ she's his first and only love -- adding he's loved her since she was a teen and he will remain committed to her forever.

Weston adds, "Jenifer saved my life. I am so happy now that my sobriety isn’t even a struggle. I can’t imagine returning to the active addiction as I now have all that I have ever wanted. Thank God I don’t have to pretend to be happy anymore."

Jenifer is an actress who has appeared in several short films over the last few years ... and Weston says the two of them have multiple joint projects in the works.

We reached out to Fulton about the engagement ... and, she tells TMZ, "I hope his mental health is being addressed first and foremost. At the end of the day he’s my son, I want the best for him, however my pain and suffering this past year as his mother will never go away."

Basically, she's happy for him ... but, it doesn't change the fact -- or the way -- he allegedly attacked her.

As you know ... Weston Cage was arrested back in July for assault with a deadly weapon regarding an alleged incident from April -- when he allegedly attacked Fulton. Weston had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Christina released a statement after his arrest ... "On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries."

Weston and Christina traded barbs outside a California courthouse after he pled not guilty in July. Christina filed a lawsuit against Weston and Nic last month -- suing Weston for the alleged assault and claiming Nic enabled the behavior that led to him allegedly assaulting her.