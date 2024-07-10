Weston Cage Arrested For Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon on His Mother

Weston Cage kicked off his day in police custody ... arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother Christina Fulton.

Nicolas Cage's son was arrested at 7 AM Wednesday for assault with a deadly weapon, and our law enforcement sources tell us Weston actually turned himself in -- with his lawyer by his side -- at an LAPD station.

We're told prosecutors charged Weston recently with assault with a deadly weapon and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Cage had to post $150k bond before he was released from custody later on Wednesday.

Our sources say the arrest is related to the incident with his mother we reported back in May -- Christina was seen out in L.A. with horrific bruises covering her face, following an alleged altercation with Weston.

We told you at the time that cops were investigating the incident as a possible felony battery. Weston had fled the scene by the time cops responded, and we're told Christina wasn't exactly forthcoming with details about the incident.

The way our sources put it ... she came to her son's aid during an emotional moment, and denied they'd had an argument.