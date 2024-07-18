Nic Cage's Son Weston Finalizes Divorce with Wife After Lengthy Battle

Nicolas Cage's son Weston's divorce from 3rd wife Hila Cage Coppola is now official and in the books ... TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off on Weston and Hila's split and per the terms of the judgment, Weston and Hila are keeping their existing custody and visitation agreement.

Here's the skinny ... Hila has sole legal and physical custody of their kids, Cyress and Venice -- with Weston getting no visitation rights pending a further court order.

Hila also has sole decision making powers for the kids' schooling -- and can even apply for passports without needing Weston's signature ... although Hila isn't allowed to travel with the kids outside of the U.S. for more than 2 months.

Still, it's pretty clear Hila's calling all the shots when it comes to their kiddos.

HCC also walked away with some spousal support ... as Weston has to pay her $991/a month until July 31st -- but then waives her right to receive more money in the future.

Hila has been ordered to return Weston's personal belongings, including 2 necklace pendants (one of a dragon and another of a pan), a keyboard, 3 framed images of his band, crystal skulls, and a civil war document signed by Giuseppe Garibaldi.

Weston and Hila married in April 2018, only to split 3 years later when they filed for divorce in September 2021. The estranged couple duked it out in court over the next several years ... battling over spousal and child support payments.