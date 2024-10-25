Nic Cage's 'Spider-Man Noir' Costume Seen for First Time on Set

Nicolas Cage's "Spider-Man Noir" is gonna look tall, dark and handsome on the set of his new TV show ... but, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Nic in the costume -- 'cause there are only pics of his stunt double so far.

Photos and video from the set of 'Noir' have leaked ... with the alternate version of Spider-Man standing atop an old jalopy, ready to beat down on some bad guys.

Check out the pics ... the lovable black-and-white antihero from the 'Spiderverse' films is clad in his traditional outfit -- looking like a mish-mashed Spider-Man/Batman hybrid. He's got a ski mask, goggles, combat boots, trench coat and trademark fedora on -- less spandex and more steampunk, we gotta say.

Nic Cage is reprising his role from the hit Marvel animated flicks ... though we're told this isn't him in the pics, but his stunt double instead.

'Noir' was announced back in May ... set to debut on MGM+ and then globally on Amazon Prime Video.

The cast list is star-studded... with Nic Cage leading a group starring Academy Award nominee Brendan Gleeson, Emmy winner Lamorne Morris, Jack Huston, Li Jun Li and more appearing in the show.