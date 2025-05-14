Nic Cage, Christian Bale Transform Into John Madden and Al Davis For New Movie

Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale have transformed themselves into John Madden and Al Davis for an upcoming flick about the Raiders legend ... and when compared to the real-life figures, they're just twins, baby!!

Amazon MGM Studios provided an image of the two actors dressed up as the coaching great and team owner for the "Madden" movie that's currently in production ... and they nailed the two iconic figures' appearances.

In the promo pic, Cage and Bale pose in front of the camera while sporting Super Bowl rings ... with the former rocking a Raiders jacket and the latter rocking Davis' slicked-back hair and sunglasses.

According to the studio, the film will document Madden's life ... from his reign on the sidelines to being the face of the most popular sports video game franchise and iconic commentator.

Big-time director David O. Russell -- who worked on "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Hustle" to name a few -- is leading the charge ... and actors like John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller are also on the cast list.