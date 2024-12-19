Jets Owner Reportedly Scrapped Jerry Jeudy Trade Over Receiver's 'Madden' Rating

Some of the New York Jets' recent front office moves were not based in reality, but off a video game -- at least, that's what one report is stating ... with Woody Johnson allegedly rejecting a trade for Jerry Jeudy due to the star receiver's 'Madden' rating.

The allegation is one of many laid out in a negative feature focused on Johnson in The Athletic ... which details how several anonymous players and staffers really feel about the guy.

The main takeaway is how most folks disagree with Johnson's decision-making ... and the most surprising example is when the Jets were close to landing the now-Cleveland Browns star before the Johnson & Johnson heir got involved.

According to the report, which cited multiple sources, Johnson rejected a trade with the Denver Broncos that involved Jeudy ... and then-GM Joe Douglas explained to the AFC West team it was due to the former first-round pick's skills in the popular football video game franchise.

Jeudy went on to have the best season of his career after being traded to the Browns ... reaching 1,000 receiving yards for the season last week for the first time in his career.

There was another alleged instance of 'Madden' holding weight in the front office -- when Johnson voiced his opposition of signing free agent guard John Simpson because his awareness rating wasn't high enough.

In the article, some folks point the finger at Johnson being influenced by his teenage sons, Brick and Jack, which left some in the front office feeling like they were answering to a couple of kids.