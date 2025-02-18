Shedeur Sanders Says He Only Plays With Browns On 'Madden'

Shedeur Sanders' video game habits might reveal his preferred NFL destination come April ... 'cause the former Colorado superstar said he only plays "Madden" with the Cleveland Browns.

When talking about the popular football franchise on a recent vlog, Shedeur explained he enjoys playing with the Browns because of how they move around the field ... as well as how they're set up.

Play video content

The nugget of info certainly got the Dawg Pound's ears perked on Tuesday ... with plenty of diehards pointing out how Deion's son has warmed up to the idea of suiting up in Orange and Brown over the past few weeks.

In fact, Coach Prime has been outspoken about blocking certain teams from drafting his kid ... but made it clear no such restriction would be applied to Cleveland.

Shedeur also recently said one of his first meetings will be with the Browns ... and didn't seem upset about it, despite the franchise's lack of success at the position.

Sanders threw for more than 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final season in Boulder ... and if his name really is called with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he'll be tasked with turning the entire organization around.

Of course, the Browns are in desperate need of a guy under center -- Deshaun Watson is still on the team, but will miss the majority of the next season ... and hasn't been good at all when healthy.