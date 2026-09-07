Firefighters Try to Rescue People From Cockpit After Deadly Amazon Plane Crash, Video Shows

Firefighters sprang into action, trying to pull survivors from a charred cockpit after Sunday's deadly Amazon cargo plane disaster in Miami ... and new video shows the dramatic rescue attempt.

Emergency crews doused an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that overran the runway while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring five others.



The crash prompted a roughly 3-hour ground stop at the airport as emergency crews… pic.twitter.com/I9ivZ7oAOJ @CBSNews

In the video ... you can see several firefighters standing around a ladder extending from the tarmac to the plane's cockpit window.

Another firefighter is perched on the top of the ladder, trying to remove people from inside the plane through the open window.

Firefighters are also seen hosing down one of the wings at the rear of the Amazon cargo plane, which flew from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami International Airport.

Footage reveals the crash of 21 Air Flight 7598, which overran the runway at Miami International Airport, resulting in at least 5 fatalities and an unspecified number of injuries. pic.twitter.com/GlYa76KOvA @NewsNowUS

As we reported ... 5 people were killed, and 5 others were injured when the plane overshot the airport's runway and crashed into vehicles on a highway nearby before coming to a halt in a field. Some of the people were trapped inside their vehicles.

The Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said 3 of the injured victims were listed in critical condition at a hospital ... and the 2 others were also hospitalized after being assessed, but their conditions were not released.

Play video content Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames Broadcastify.com

Dispatch audio from Broadcastify revealed that the plane collided with a truck on the roadway. Authorities said one of the 5 people killed was found under the plane's right wing.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out flames that had erupted in the smoking carcass of the aircraft. Fox News reported that a fire flared inside one of the engines.

Play video content Video: Amazon Plane Seen Following Dramatic Crash In Miami TMZ.com