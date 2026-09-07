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Firefighters Try to Rescue People From Cockpit After Deadly Amazon Plane Crash, Video Shows

Amazon Cargo Plane Crash Firefighters Try To Save Survivors From Cockpit New Video Shows

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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FOX NEWS

Firefighters sprang into action, trying to pull survivors from a charred cockpit after Sunday's deadly Amazon cargo plane disaster in Miami ... and new video shows the dramatic rescue attempt.

In the video ... you can see several firefighters standing around a ladder extending from the tarmac to the plane's cockpit window.

Another firefighter is perched on the top of the ladder, trying to remove people from inside the plane through the open window.

Firefighters are also seen hosing down one of the wings at the rear of the Amazon cargo plane, which flew from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami International Airport.

As we reported ... 5 people were killed, and 5 others were injured when the plane overshot the airport's runway and crashed into vehicles on a highway nearby before coming to a halt in a field. Some of the people were trapped inside their vehicles.

The Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said 3 of the injured victims were listed in critical condition at a hospital ... and the 2 others were also hospitalized after being assessed, but their conditions were not released.

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CRASH CALL UNFOLDS
Video: Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami International Airport and Erupts in Flames
Broadcastify.com

Dispatch audio from Broadcastify revealed that the plane collided with a truck on the roadway. Authorities said one of the 5 people killed was found under the plane's right wing.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out flames that had erupted in the smoking carcass of the aircraft. Fox News reported that a fire flared inside one of the engines.

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AFTER THE IMPACT
Video: Amazon Plane Seen Following Dramatic Crash In Miami
TMZ.com

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Flights were grounded for most of the afternoon at Miami International Airport after the incident.

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