Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Defends Her Ex-Husband Patrick Amid Conspiracy Theories

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer Kevin Reddington is making another eyebrow-raising plea ... this time on behalf of her ex-husband Patrick Clancy ... and Reddington is slamming any conspiracy theorists claiming Patrick played a role in killing their kids.

Reddington sat down for an interview with "CBS Mornings" today, telling hosts ... "I just think that it's horrific what this man has been going through, and he's entitled to move on with his life. And the fact that he's moved on with his life and still is standing by Lindsay, as far as the legal issues tells the tale."

Reddington continued his defense ... "Listen to the 911 call ... The public has not heard it. The jury. I understand that the judge made that ruling, but I have said repeatedly the gut-wrenching horror that that is in his voice. No actor in California could ever imitate that."

Lots of folks online believe Patrick framed Lindsay for the gruesome deaths of their three children ... but her own defense lawyer isn't buying it.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Asks Trump For Pardon After Mistrial ABC

As we reported ... Reddington caused a stir Tuesday when he asked President Trump to intervene in Lindsay's case and issue a pardon.

The only problem? Trump can only pardon federal cases ... not state cases like Lindsay's -- something the White House pointed out to us.

Prosecutors charged Lindsay with 3 counts of murder for allegedly strangling her 3 kids ... 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. She tried to die by suicide by jumping out of a second-story window at her home, but she wound up paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

The judge declared a mistrial in her case after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Some folks are convinced Patrick's the bad guy ... but Reddington says the conspiracy theories are bogus.