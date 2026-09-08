Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Asks Trump For Pardon After Mistrial ABC

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer Kevin Reddington is trying to bring in the big guns to get his client pardoned after she allegedly killed her 3 young children -- asking none other than President Trump to step in!

Reddington sat down for an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning America" ... and he made a public plea to Trump after Clancy's trial last week in Massachusetts ended with a mistrial.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

Prosecutors charged Clancy with 3 counts of murder for allegedly strangling her 3 kids ... 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. She tried to die by suicide by jumping out of a second-story window at her home, but she wound up paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

During the "Good Morning America" interview, Reddington told Stephanopoulos, "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady and the person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon."

Of course, that would be virtually impossible because the President can only pardon those convicted or accused of a federal crime ... and Clancy's case is on the state level.

At her state trial, Clancy pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with Reddington arguing that she suffered from postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder.

Prosecutors, however, argued that Clancy was in full control of her actions during and before the murders, sending her husband on an errand just before she allegedly committed the killings.

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

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Trump said Friday he'd been following the trial and called it a shame, a horrible tragedy and a terrible situation.