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Lindsay Clancy: Donald Trump Weighs In on Mistrial, Says She Did a ‘Horrible Thing’

Lindsay Clancy Donald Trump Says She Did ‘Horrible Thing’ After Mistrial

By TMZ Staff
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Donald Trump is keeping tabs on the Lindsay Clancy trial … and spoke out hours after the court ruled a mistrial.

On Friday, the President was questioned about Lindsay’s case. He told reporters, “She did a horrible, horrible thing, can’t be worse, but you’ll find out what the price to pay is.”

Trump continued, “There’ll be a price. It’s going to be a mental institution or jail or something, but I guess they’re going to go through another trial.” 

He ended, “It’s too bad.” 

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THE DECISION IS IN
Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands
Court TV

As TMZ previously reported, the jury in Lindsay’s trial could not reach a unanimous decision, and the judge declared a mistrial after 7 days of deliberations. 

Lindsay is accused of killing 3 of her kids and attempting to kill herself.

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