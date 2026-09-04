Lindsay Clancy: Donald Trump Weighs In on Mistrial, Says She Did a ‘Horrible Thing’

Donald Trump is keeping tabs on the Lindsay Clancy trial … and spoke out hours after the court ruled a mistrial.

On Friday, the President was questioned about Lindsay’s case. He told reporters, “She did a horrible, horrible thing, can’t be worse, but you’ll find out what the price to pay is.”

Trump on Clancy Trial: She did a horrible, horrible. thing, can't be worse, but you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be mental institution or jail or something, but I guess they're going to go through another trial. It's too bad pic.twitter.com/YwLgCq5JkU @Acyn

Trump continued, “There’ll be a price. It’s going to be a mental institution or jail or something, but I guess they’re going to go through another trial.”

He ended, “It’s too bad.”

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

As TMZ previously reported, the jury in Lindsay’s trial could not reach a unanimous decision, and the judge declared a mistrial after 7 days of deliberations.

Lindsay is accused of killing 3 of her kids and attempting to kill herself.