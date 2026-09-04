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Lindsay Clancy Supreme Court Hearing on Mistrial

Lindsay Clancy Watch Supreme Court Hearing on Mistrial

By TMZ Staff
Published
090426 lindsay clancy supreme court primary

Update

10:50 AM PT -- The Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice has heard arguments from both sides, and will make a ruling ... and she says she'll do it pretty quickly. Stay tuned, because she could be back within just a few minutes.

The Supreme Court of Massachusetts has agreed to hear Lindsay Clancy's argument to block the trial judge from declaring a mistrial, and we are livestreaming in the Supreme Court.

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Launch Doc
Read The Emergency Petition Launch Doc

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is trying to block the mistrial, arguing in part the holdout juror is not following the law concerning reasonable doubt ... at least so claims the jury foreman.

Lindsay Clancy Crime Scene Photos
Launch Gallery
The Crime Scene Photos Launch Gallery
Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts

The vote is 11 - 1, and although we do not know what specific charge is behind the vote, it seems somewhat likely the 11 may be voting not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge declared a mistrial, but agreed to let Reddington scurry to the Supreme Court, but the clock is ticking. The judge gave Reddington until around 2:30 ET.

Stay tuned ...