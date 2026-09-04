Lindsay Clancy Supreme Court Hearing on Mistrial

Update

10:50 AM PT -- The Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice has heard arguments from both sides, and will make a ruling ... and she says she'll do it pretty quickly. Stay tuned, because she could be back within just a few minutes.

The Supreme Court of Massachusetts has agreed to hear Lindsay Clancy's argument to block the trial judge from declaring a mistrial, and we are livestreaming in the Supreme Court.

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, is trying to block the mistrial, arguing in part the holdout juror is not following the law concerning reasonable doubt ... at least so claims the jury foreman.

The vote is 11 - 1, and although we do not know what specific charge is behind the vote, it seems somewhat likely the 11 may be voting not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge declared a mistrial, but agreed to let Reddington scurry to the Supreme Court, but the clock is ticking. The judge gave Reddington until around 2:30 ET.