Nancy Mace Says Lindsay Clancy 'Pink Mob' Wouldn't Back Her if She Was Black

Rep. Nancy Mace on Lindsay Clancy If She Was Black ... 'Pink Mob' Would Ditch Her!!!
Rep. Nancy Mace is ripping women who think Lindsay Clancy isn't guilty of murdering her children and says those crowds outside the court would abandon Clancy in a heartbeat ... if she were Black.
The congresswoman dropped that huge hypothetical Wednesday in D.C., where Jacob asked her about the Clancy trial, and she went off about the so-called "pink mob" backing Lindsay.
It's clear Nancy thinks the jury should find the defendant guilty of murder, but she also thinks Clancy's vocal supporters are misguided ... and racist. She came with receipts, too.
As you know, Clancy is currently on trial for first-degree murder for the strangling of her three young children, and the jury is currently deadlocked on day 5 of deliberations.
Check out the video ... NM acknowledges Clancy is mentally unwell, but wonders why that's a legal excuse for killing kids -- and if she does go free, Rep. Mace knows who she's blaming.