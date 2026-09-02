Nancy Mace Says Lindsay Clancy 'Pink Mob' Wouldn't Back Her if She Was Black

Play video content Video: Nancy Mace Says Race Fuels 'Pink Mob' Support for Lindsay Clancy TMZ DC

Rep. Nancy Mace is ripping women who think Lindsay Clancy isn't guilty of murdering her children and says those crowds outside the court would abandon Clancy in a heartbeat ... if she were Black.

The congresswoman dropped that huge hypothetical Wednesday in D.C., where Jacob asked her about the Clancy trial, and she went off about the so-called "pink mob" backing Lindsay.

It's clear Nancy thinks the jury should find the defendant guilty of murder, but she also thinks Clancy's vocal supporters are misguided ... and racist. She came with receipts, too.

Play video content Video: Women Gather In Light of Lindsay Clancy's Final Court Days FOX True Crime

As you know, Clancy is currently on trial for first-degree murder for the strangling of her three young children, and the jury is currently deadlocked on day 5 of deliberations.