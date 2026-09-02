Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Says His Car Repossessed And Couldn't Afford Gas After Eviction Drama

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, claims he's been in an increasingly dire financial situation since their bitter split.

Aaron filed a declaration in court claiming Denise still owes him more than $23K in unpaid support payments. Denise was ordered to pay him $5K a month in temporary support earlier this year.

In his filing, Aaron claims Denise has only been paying a portion of the support, which put him in a bad spot. He said he was evicted from the home he was living in and claims he had no power, water, gas, or cell phone access.

Aaron said his car was also being repossessed and claims he couldn't even afford gas to drive to his lawyer's office.

He said he ended up moving with his family to a “humblingly cheap place not far from my attorney’s office.” Aaron also claims he hasn't been able to get business contacts from his phone because he says Denise admitted to destroying it back in 2025. As a result, he says he hasn't been able to restart a business and bring in some money.

As TMZ first reported, Aaron filed for divorce from Denise last year. Denise filed court docs days later, claiming Aaron had abused her during the marriage. Aaron denied the claims.