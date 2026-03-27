Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Sum to a Widower

Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, is now on the hook for a hefty sum after failing to respond to a lawsuit ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a default judgment in the amount of approximately $160K against Aaron.

The case was brought by a widower named Rupert Perry, who says he lost his wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall, in May 2024 following a battle with sarcoma cancer.

Rupert filed a lawsuit against Aaron for alleged fraud and breach of contract in November 2024, claiming Elina met Aaron -- who was running a wellness center at the time -- in June 2023 when her normal cancer treatments were not working.

Rupert claims Aaron told Elina his center offered a stem cell treatment for her cancer that could cure, or at least “ameliorate,” her condition ... allegedly promising a 98% success rate and a 50% refund if the treatment didn’t work.

Rupert said Elina’s treatment at Aaron's center did not work ... so she asked for a $63K refund, which was half of what she spent.

According to the lawsuit, Aaron gave Elina the run-around and never refunded the money before she passed.

A source close to Aaron claims his wellness center was the middleman, and he was not personally liable for the refund. But now it looks like he'll have to deal with the default judgment against him.