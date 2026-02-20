Denise Richards' Ex Says DV Arrest Shouldn't Block Spousal Support, in Court Filing

Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, is asking a judge to order her to pay him spousal support immediately -- despite his arrest for domestic violence and pending criminal case ... this according to new court docs.

Aaron argues in new legal docs that the only things that should be considered when determining support are his need, and Denise’s ability to pay.

He insists Denise’s claims that he beat her during the marriage should not factor into the judge's decision to grant spousal support ... because there is no criminal conviction against him and the case is still pending. In the docs, Aaron says he entered a plea of not guilty and has denied all of Denise’s claims of abuse.

In his filing, Aaron said he is without a stable income, while Denise earns a ton from reality television gigs and OnlyFans.

He also argues he took the photos for OnlyFans and should be paid a 50-percent cut of the profits, because the pics are his intellectual property. Aaron said he was supposed to be paid for his role on Denise’s Bravo reality show, but was never paid a dime.