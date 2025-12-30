Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Inches From Being Evicted From L.A. Home

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are one step closer to being evicted after racking up $84,000 in unpaid rent at a Los Angeles rental home.

The estranged couple once lived together at the Calabasas residence ... but a judge handed down a decision Friday granting possession of the abode to the landlord. In mid-December, the landlord filed a request with the court, asking for the property back because the pair had defaulted on their rent payments.

In court docs, Aaron claims he's on the verge of homelessness and needs to access money from accounts he shares with Denise to pay bills.

Denise says in her court filings she quit paying rent in January 2025 after Aaron and his parents moved out of the home, which she and Aaron rented during their 6-plus year marriage.