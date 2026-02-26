Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Denise Richards Rolls Up to Court in Style for Aaron Phypers Divorce Hearing

Denise Richards I'm Standing On Business In Court ... & Couture!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Denise Richards was camera-ready and serving full glam today ... so much so, you’d think she was headed to a premiere -- not a courtroom showdown with estranged hubby Aaron Phypers!

Take a look -- Denise rolled up to L.A.’s Stanley Mosk Courthouse Thursday in a head-to-toe black slay ... fitted top, leather skirt, peep-toe heels, oversized shades, sleek hair and that megawatt smile -- making it loud and clear she's dressing for victory.

Aaron showed up separately ... way less smiley, all business. And he’s got plenty on the line -- he’s asking the judge to order Denise to cough up spousal support ASAP ... even as he’s dealing with a domestic violence arrest and a pending criminal case.

He’s also claiming he deserves roughly 50% of Denise's OnlyFans earnings because he says he shot the content. Denise isn’t having it -- alleging he committed domestic violence -- and she says there’s no universe where she should be writing him checks.

No word yet on when the judge will rule -- but one thing’s clear, Denise isn’t backing down from the fight ... or the fashion.

