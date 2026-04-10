Denise Richards' Wages Can't Be Seized by Ex Aaron's Creditor, Judge Rules

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Denise Richards will not have her paychecks seized over her estranged husband Aaron Phypers’ massive debt … TMZ has learned a judge denied one of his creditors' efforts to get their hands on her money to satisfy the debt.



According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a L.A. judge denied a request by a debt collector company, Creditors Adjustment Bureau, to go after Denise’s money.



The debt collector sued Aaron in 2022 over an unpaid loan. Two years later, the judge granted Creditors Adjustment a default judgment totaling $228,000.

A couple of months later, the company asked the court for permission to seize wages and other assets of the 'Wild Things' star, since she was Aaron’s husband.

Now, the court has shut down that effort following a recent hearing.

As TMZ first reported, Denise and Aaron split last year. The actress obtained a restraining order against Aaron after accusing him of domestic violence. Aaron denied all allegations of abuse.