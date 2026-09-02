Tim Curry's Cause of Death Revealed

Tim Curry died from coronary artery disease, TMZ has confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made the determination -- first reported on by People -- that coronary artery disease was Tim's main cause of death. Kidney cancer and his history of strokes were listed as underlying causes.

We broke the story ... Tim died at his Los Angeles-area home on Tuesday. Law enforcement sources told us no foul play was suspected.

He dealt with health issues over the years ... most notably suffering a stroke back in 2012, which significantly decreased his mobility. He used a wheelchair through the rest of his life.

Tim -- best known for his roles in musical movies like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Annie" -- looked to be doing all right when a caregiver helped him into a North Hollywood pub in April, a few days after his 80th birthday.

He was even working in the months before his death -- shooting all the scenes for the upcoming horror flick "STREAM 2: Sudden Death."

Tim was 80 years old.