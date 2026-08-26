Tim Curry Made Rare Public Appearance Months Before Death

Play video content Video: Tim Curry Was Seen in Rare Public Outing Just Months Before His Death BACKGRID

Tim Curry didn't go out nearly as much in recent years after a massive stroke made it hard for him to get around ... but he did treat himself to a pub outing with some pals a few days after he turned 80.

Photogs captured Tim getting out of a red van with the help of a caregiver ... who wheeled him into a popular North Hollywood pub on April 23 ... 4 days after his 80th birthday.

We're told Tim met with some friends, shared a few laughs, then left the establishment.

TMZ broke the story ... Tim died in his home Tuesday night, and law enforcement sources say foul play is not suspected.

Play video content Video: Tim Curry Dead at 80, Police Respond at Actor's Home Broadcastify

Tim dealt with numerous health issues over the years ... the most serious being a stroke back in 2012, which left him with mobility issues.

He admitted last year, during the publicity tour for his memoir "Vagabond," that he still couldn't walk.