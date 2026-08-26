Tim Curry Completed Last Movie Role Before Death

Tim Curry fans have at least one more movie to look forward to ... because TMZ has learned he finished filming his final role before he died.

It was reported in early June, Tim was set to star in "STREAM 2: Sudden Death" as the role of Lockwood in the upcoming project ... and we spoke to the film's director, Michael Leavy, who told us Tim finished all of his scenes.

Michael tells TMZ ... he's shocked and devastated that Tim is now gone -- adding he was a "true cultural icon" and an honor to work with. He says the whole team feels incredibly fortunate that Tim will forever be linked to the franchise.

While he couldn't go into many details about "STREAM 2," Michael confirmed Tim finished all of his work in the horror movie ... and says the film will be dedicated to the late actor, adding he "left an extraordinary mark on all of us, both personally and professionally."

Michael tell us, "It's deeply meaningful to know that audiences will still have the opportunity to celebrate the work Tim brought to this role, and we're honored to help preserve that performance in 'STREAM 2: Sudden Death.'"

As for what it was like to work with Tim on the movie ... Michael says he brought an "unmistakable sense of humor, wit, warmth and charm that made him so uniquely genuine."

Variety reported Tim will appear in a more expanded role in "STREAM 2: Sudden Death" as Tim appeared in the OG "Stream" -- released in 2024 -- alongside fellow legend Tony Todd, who tragically passed away in 2024.

Michael tells us the upcoming projest will also be dedicated to Tim -- as well as Tony -- and adds "Dedicating Stream 2 to them is our way of honoring their memory, their friendship, their belief in us, and the lasting legacy they leave behind."

The director adds ... "If there’s one thing we can all take from Tim and the way he lived his life, it’s to enjoy every moment, embrace life, and live it to the fullest, no matter what -- and Tim certainly did just that. May he rest in the sweetest peace." Michael says the entire 'STREAM' team is offering condolences to Tim's loved ones.