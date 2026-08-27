Tim Curry Honored By 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Cast on Broadway

Tim Curry is being remembered by the very production that made him famous ... with Broadway's 'Rocky Horror Show' cast giving him major kudos, including the actor who now plays Tim's iconic role.

During Wednesday's Broadway revival of the film, the cast turned serious as they paid homage to Tim, with Paul Soileau leading the tribute.

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Paul told the crowd, "If you trace it all back, 53 years ago there's one home and one vessel; one mothership that Frank-N-Furter can actually call home. And it's Tim Curry." The audience burst out in applause, chanting "Tim! Tim! Tim!"

We broke the story ... Tim died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles amid several health issues. The actor was best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 cult classic movie, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Paul said writer and composer Richard O'Brien gave all the ingredients to Tim on a piece of paper, and Tim took those ingredients and ran with them, creating the beat that became "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

He went on to say Tim had also created Frank-N-Furter "to express and find something deeper about himself," which has resonated for so long with many people, including those in the theater.

In addition, Paul expressed how obituaries always talk about how people like Tim have no kids, but "that's bulls***, because [Tim] has so many children in this world" and "has more family than I think any of us could ever imagine."