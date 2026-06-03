Denise Richards Defends Leather Outfit for Court Appearance

Leather In Court Is Not Out of Order!!!

Play video content Video: Denise Richards Defends Wearing Leather to Court Instagram/@denisrichards

It seems Denise Richards knew she would get some blowback for a leather skirt she wore to court earlier this year ... but the actress says haters can pound their gavels elsewhere.

DR posted a video Tuesday of her getting ready for court back from back in February ... and said some glam was necessary for her courtroom showdown with estranged hubby Aaron Phypers.

Denise figured some would say the Gucci skirt she wanted to rock was not appropriate for court ... but who cares when it fits so perfectly!

At one point in the video, her stylist tells her the super-tight leather garment will give a little once it warms with her body heat ... you're telling us!

As you know, Denise and Aaron are in the midst of a nasty split ... but TMZ reported in April the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star got a big victory when the judge ruled her paychecks won't be seized over her estranged husband Aaron Phypers’ massive debt.