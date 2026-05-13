Brandi Glanville Bashes 'Boring' LeAnn Rimes, Wants to Fight Denise Richards

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Slams LeAnn Rimes TMZ.com

Brandi Glanville's not pulling her punches ... taking shots at her ex Eddie Cibrian and his new wife LeAnn Rimes -- while also saying she'd go toe to toe with Denise Richards.

We caught up with the reality star and her podcast partner James Maas in Los Angeles Tuesday ... and we asked her about the persistent rumors the pair are joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Glanville has already sounded off about Rimes joining the show -- sarcastically commenting she "got everything else of [Glanville's]" so of course she'd take this too -- and she's not any more supportive here ... saying her kids think LeAnn and Eddie are super boring and audiences will feel the same.

Eddie and LeAnn have never apologized for the affair they had during Brandi's marriage to Eddie, she says ... but she's let all her frustration go and decided to move on.

BG says her podcast -- "Brandi Glanville Unfiltered" -- presents a great forum for her to vent ... so fans should tune in if they want all the tea.

Play video content Video: Brandi Glanville Wants To Fight Denise Richards TMZ.com

Brandi also gave us the person she most wants to fight at an event like "The Knockout Queen" ... a three-day spectacle at a private villa compound -- with the main event being a brawl between two of the biggest OnlyFans stars on the planet, Rebecca McLeod and Brittney LeFevre.

More OF model brawls -- and some professional, sanctioned fights -- will take place as well ... and, if Brandi were there, she says she'd fight Denise Richards.

Remember, the two stars have beef dating back a few years when Glanville claimed she hooked up with Richards while the latter was married to Aaron Phypers ... a claim Denise vehemently denied.

Brandi also showed off her mean right cross ... and she promises she would lay out the other star.