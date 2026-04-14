Brandi Glanville Rushed to Urgent Care After Taking TikTok Medical Advice

Play video content Brandi Glanville Uncensored

Brandi Glanville’s health saga just keeps getting wilder -- and this time, it involves garlic, TikTok ... and a trip to urgent care.

On her "Unfiltered" podcast, the former 'RHOBH' star admitted she tried a viral home remedy hack -- sticking a clove of garlic in her ear to cure a cold after seeing it supposedly clears sinuses. But it didn’t quite go according to plan.

Brandi says she first shoved the garlic up her nostril -- but had to yank it out when it started burning her skin, which she’d recently lasered. So, naturally, she switched locations ... straight into her ear.

Bad move 'cause the clove went way deeper than expected -- landing her in urgent care to get it removed.

Brandi’s now warning fans not to trust random health tips online -- and yeah, docs agree: garlic does not belong in your ears, nose ... or anywhere else in your body.