Brandi Glanville Trashes LeAnn Rimes Online Amid 'RHOBH' Rumors

Brandi Glanville clearly got wind of those rumors that LeAnn Rimes is being eyed to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... and the former cast member used the gossip to throw a few jabs at her ex-hubby's new wifey.

While there's no official word on whether LeAnn is actually under consideration for the Bravo show -- Brandi shared her backhanded hope it's true, writing on X ... "I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine- husband,kids,boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all💕"

The longstanding feud between the two has been well-documented ... and it all started when Rimes' husband, Eddie Cibrian, got with her in 2009 while he was still married to Glanville.

As fans know ... Brandi was booted from the full-time cast of the popular series after its fifth season in 2015 -- but she still dropped in on future seasons in a guest capacity.