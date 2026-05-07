LeAnn Rimes Has Never Been Offered Role on 'RHOBH,' Despite Rumors

There Were Never Talks Nor Any Offer for 'RHOBH'

LeAnn Rimes isn't clutching a diamond anytime soon ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's never even been asked to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Sources connected to the hit Bravo series tell TMZ ... LeAnn has never been approached by production and has never received a formal offer to come aboard the franchise.

We're told her name has floated around in casting conversations over the years -- but that's as far as it's gone. Our sources say there have been no meetings, no negotiations, no contract talks ... nothing official.

The original rumor started on gossip site DeuxMoi, then chatter picked up steam after former 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay hyped the idea on the "Ringer Reality TV" podcast, saying ... "The rumor is LeAnn Rimes' name is being floated around to Beverly Hills ... as a fellow Dallas girl, I'll take it! Sign her up!"

But LeAnn herself quickly shut that down in the comments -- making it crystal clear she's not interested -- writing on Instagram ... "Omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN 😂 no, no... no housewives for me. playing Dixie on '911 Nashville' is drama enough for me," referencing her role on the ABC show.