Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

LeAnn Rimes Has Never Been Offered Role on 'RHOBH,' Despite Rumors

LeAnn Rimes There Were Never Talks Nor Any Offer for 'RHOBH'

By TMZ Staff
Published
main LeAnn Rimes responds to real houswives rumors getty
Getty

LeAnn Rimes isn't clutching a diamond anytime soon ... 'cause TMZ has learned she's never even been asked to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Sources connected to the hit Bravo series tell TMZ ... LeAnn has never been approached by production and has never received a formal offer to come aboard the franchise.

LeAnn Rimes Through The Years
Launch Gallery
LeAnn Rimes Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We're told her name has floated around in casting conversations over the years -- but that's as far as it's gone. Our sources say there have been no meetings, no negotiations, no contract talks ... nothing official.

The original rumor started on gossip site DeuxMoi, then chatter picked up steam after former 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay hyped the idea on the "Ringer Reality TV" podcast, saying ... "The rumor is LeAnn Rimes' name is being floated around to Beverly Hills ... as a fellow Dallas girl, I'll take it! Sign her up!"

LeAnn Rimes responds to real houswives rumors

But LeAnn herself quickly shut that down in the comments -- making it crystal clear she's not interested -- writing on Instagram ... "Omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN 😂 no, no... no housewives for me. playing Dixie on '911 Nashville' is drama enough for me," referencing her role on the ABC show.

Of course, the buzz also comes with a side of history ... LeAnn and Brandi Glanville have had their share of drama in the past, which is why fans thought Bravo might try to stir the pot.