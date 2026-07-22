Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Wants Her Held in Contempt Over Unpaid Spousal Support

Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, claims she is behind on court-ordered support payments and money owed to his lawyers … and now he wants her found in contempt ... TMZ has learned.

Aaron filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, asking for Denise to be held in contempt after he says she failed to pay in full the $5K he's owed each month in temporary spousal support and the $30K she owes to his attorneys per a previous order in the case.

Since March, he claims she's only paid partial amounts and still owes $13,500 to him and $28,000 to his attorneys -- leaving a total balance of $41,500.

In his filing, Aaron said despite Denise having enough income to cover the support, she has failed to do so. There is a hearing set for September 14 to address the matter.

At one point in the divorce, Aaron claimed Denise was earning over $250K a month from OnlyFans and reality show gigs.

Denise has yet to respond to the most recent claims.