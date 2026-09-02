Disney Star Carla Jeffery Dead at 33

Disney star Carla Jeffery -- known for her role as Bree in "Z-O-M-B-I-E-S" -- has passed away.

Her talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, announced the sad news on Instagram, writing ... "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery."

According to the agency, the actress died Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed at this time.

ATM continued ... "For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

They said Carla was "more than a client" ... calling her "family" in the heartbreaking announcement.

The agency says their hearts are with Carla's loved ones during this tough time, and asks the public to honor and respect their privacy.

The statement concludes ... "Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

She was 33.