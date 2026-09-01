'Wife Swap' Star Known as Princess Dead at 53

The "Wife Swap" star known as Princess has been found dead inside a sober house in Pennsylvania -- this according to the county coroner.



Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes tells TMZ ... Princess, whose real name is James Cuda, was discovered inside a sober home in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon. Fernandes said no foul play was suspected and Princess' cause of death was pending toxicology results.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Princess was best known for his memorable 2013 episode of "Wife Swap," in which he was cast as a gay nanny who traveled from Las Vegas to an Amish farm in Michigan.

When he arrived, the Christian farm owners and their 6 kids suddenly turned nasty, saying gay people were disgusting before tossing Princess out of their house. The internet went wild over the episode, which became one of the most compelling in "Wife Swap" history.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Marissa Zdazinsky, Princess' close friend and "Wife Swap" castmate, posted about his death on Instagram, calling it "the saddest moment of my life." Marissa also said Princess was battling alcohol issues and she and her husband tried to help him through his issues, saying that it wasn't easy.

Princess was 53.