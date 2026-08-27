Elvis' Movie Costar Shelley Fabares' Cause of Death Revealed

Shelley Fabares died of pneumonia ... according to her family.

The actress's family confirmed the news Thursday to People. Shelley costarred with Elvis in multiple 1960s classics, including "Girl Happy" and "Clambake."

As we reported ... Shelley died on Saturday at her home in Los Angeles while surrounded by her loved ones.

Her family called her a source of "love, strength, laughter, and comfort" ... and said she was a devoted wife, stepmother, and loyal friend.

Shelley appeared on "The Donna Reed Show" in the '60s ... and, a few decades later, delighted sitcom fans as Christine Armstrong on "Coach."

Her other credits include "One Day at a Time," "Mork & Mindy," "Fantasy Island," and many more beloved projects.

She is survived by her husband, "M*A*S*H" star Mike Farrell, and her stepchildren.