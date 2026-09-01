14-Year-Old Wanted for Murdering Her Baby, on Run With Father Who Allegedly Got Her Pregnant

A 14-year-old murder suspect is on the run with her own father ... and cops say he's also the father of her dead newborn baby.

Authorities in Monterey County, California are searching for the teen and 38-year-old Sergio Galves Perez after "Baby Angelita" was found dead along a roadside on Aug. 1 ... with her umbilical cord still attached and signs of trauma.

Investigators say Perez allegedly impregnated his daughter when she was just 13. He's now wanted on several charges -- including incest -- while the girl is wanted for murder.

Sheriff Tina Nieto says the teenager may also be in danger ... stressing that despite being a suspect, she's also a victim.

Perez's wife, Ofelia Garcia Ortega, has already been arrested and charged with child endangerment ... after investigators linked a vehicle in the case back to the family.