Laken Snelling Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter Charge in Infant Son's Death

Laken Snelling has pleaded guilty to a first-degree manslaughter charge for the August 2025 death of her infant son after previously entering a not guilty plea in April.

The former University of Kentucky student-athlete was emotional as she appeared before the judge Friday morning while explaining what led to her actions. She explained, “I was [under] a lot of stress, and my baby came unexpectedly, and instead of helping him I ended his life"

She admitted specifically to having "deprived him of oxygen" ... and then cleaning up the mess of the birth by throwing him and towels in a plastic bag, and not telling a single soul afterward.

Snelling also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

She waived her rights to a trial and witnesses. A sentencing is scheduled for October 16.

Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year sentence for manslaughter, a one-year sentence for abuse of a corpse and another year for tampering with physical evidence, and a 12-month sentence for concealing the birth of an infant.

As we've told you, Laken allegedly gave birth alone in her bedroom on August 27, 2025 ... and concealed the entire thing. However, her roommates heard some suspicious noises coming from her room during and after the birth, and investigated when she exited the house.