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TikToker Dakota Harper Gets Emotional In Court As Judge Increases Bond In Arson Case

TikToker Dakota Harper Overwhelm With Emotions ... After Setback In Court

By TMZ Staff
Published
Dakota Harper Charged in Charleston Arson Investigation as Bond Is Set
Launch Gallery
Charged Launch Gallery
WCHS

TikToker Dakota Harper was dealt a pretty big blow in court Monday ... because his bond was doubled.

His bond was upped from $10K to $20K, and home confinement was added as a condition.

Check out the gallery ... Dakota sure didn't look very happy to hear that.

Felicity Eatmon and Dakota Harper Mug Shots 1
West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation

As you know, he and Felicity Eatmon were charged with both arson and conspiracy to commit arson last week ... after allegedly trying to burn down an abandoned home.

The couple was allegedly caught on camera starting the fire on September 27 ... after footage seemed to show Felicity giving Dakota a piece of paper that was then lit on fire and put inside the home

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