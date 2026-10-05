TikToker Dakota Harper Gets Emotional In Court As Judge Increases Bond In Arson Case

TikToker Dakota Harper was dealt a pretty big blow in court Monday ... because his bond was doubled.

His bond was upped from $10K to $20K, and home confinement was added as a condition.

Check out the gallery ... Dakota sure didn't look very happy to hear that.

As you know, he and Felicity Eatmon were charged with both arson and conspiracy to commit arson last week ... after allegedly trying to burn down an abandoned home.