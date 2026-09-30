TikTok Couple Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon Charged with Arson

TikTok stars Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon are facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to burn down an abandoned home ... and authorities say it was all caught on camera.

Dakota and Felicity -- a West Virginia couple whose joint TikTok account is popular on social media -- were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson ... according to WCHS-TV.

The fire initially broke out Sunday night in Charleston ... and investigators say they have since obtained surveillance video allegedly showing Felicity handing Dakota a lit piece of paper before he placed it inside the home.

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Authorities say the video also shows them entering the home before eventually leaving the property.

The fire is still smoldering, and smoke continues to rise ... and a nearby church reportedly suffered $10,000 worth of damage.